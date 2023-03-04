UrduPoint.com

KP's Special Assistant Pir Haroon Shah Refuses To Get Salary & Benefits

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Pir Haroon Shah has decided that he would be continuing his duties without any salary or benefits.

In a statement, he said that he joined the provincial cabinet in the spirit of public service and, given the current economic crisis, he did not want to burden the government treasury by taking any salary or benefits.

Instead, he plans to focus all his attention on serving the people of the province.

This selfless act of Pir Haroon Shah is being lauded as an exemplary display of public service and dedication towards the betterment of society.

