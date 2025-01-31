- Home
- Pakistan
- KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal ..
KP’s Strategic Location To Boost Trade With Central Asia, Says Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:12 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, stressed on Friday that the province's strategic geographical position makes it an ideal gateway for trade with Central Asian countries
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, stressed on Friday that the province's strategic geographical position makes it an ideal gateway for trade with Central Asian countries.
He outlined several measures aimed at activating trade corridors and streamlining business operations to boost regional commerce.
He said this during a meeting with the delegation led by Akbar Khan, Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).The delegation included Taj Muhammad President of the Mardan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Chamber, Ejaz Karim, Executive Committee Member of the Swat Chamber, and Bilal Rahman.
The meeting focused on promoting trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opening trade routes with Central Asian countries, establishing chambers of commerce offices in various districts of the province, addressing challenges faced by the industrial sector, and discussing issues related to small industries.
During the discussion, both the Governor and the FPCCI delegation emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to its geographical location, could serve as an ideal gateway for trade with Central Asian nations.
To this end, various measures were considered to activate trade corridors and facilitate businesses.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that the provincial government is working diligently with Federal agencies to promote economic development in the region, with the aim of making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a hub for regional trade.
The delegation also raised the issue of land allocation for establishing chambers of commerce offices in different districts of the province.
The Governor assured that he would raise this matter with the relevant authorities and ensure practical steps are taken.
In addition, the meeting addressed the challenges facing industries, including the supply of electricity and gas, infrastructure improvements, and the need for industry-friendly reforms in government policies.
The delegation informed the Governor about the need for policy stability and an improved business environment to foster industrial growth.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that the government would provide all possible support to industrialists to encourage investment in the province.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..
KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..
RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations
Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case
Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road
Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious tourism: STF panelists
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points
Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad
Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM
SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri- ..
Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in Joint Operation2 minutes ago
-
KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal ..49 seconds ago
-
RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations50 seconds ago
-
Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case52 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road54 seconds ago
-
ISSI, SPRC sign MoU to enhance collaboration in research, policy dialogue2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious tourism: STF panelists2 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad46 minutes ago
-
Bani Police hold 4 accused with over 3,600 litres of ‘Desi’ liquor1 hour ago
-
Ex, provincial ministers, Rauf, Zubair, Barkat call on MPA Mir Liaquat Askani1 hour ago
-
Committee decides technical inspection of blast site, places impacted1 hour ago
-
DIG Tariq holds Khulli Katcheri to address public grievances1 hour ago