Open Menu

KP’s Stray Dog Management: 1,514 Neutered, 5,048 Vaccinated In One Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KP’s stray dog management: 1,514 neutered, 5,048 vaccinated in one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully neutered 1514 stray dogs besides vaccinating around 5048 canines in seven divisions in the past year as part of its efforts to control rabies and stray dog overpopulation.

“The Livestock department had extended stray dog neutering programme from provincial metropolis to divisional level around an year earlier during which 1514 stray dogs were neutered,” informed by Muhammad Riaz Khan, Senior Veterinary Officer.

The initiative of dog neutering was initially launched in Peshawar in 2020 as a pilot project with the objective of controlling the population of stray dogs to eventually contain the deadly zoonotic disease of rabies caused by dog bites, Riaz told APP.

The drive was a replication of the WHO-recommended programme Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-return (TNVR) to control rabies and the overpopulation of street dogs, Riaz Khan explained.

Realising positive results in the form of a 50 percent decrease in cases of dog bite in Peshawar, the Livestock Department decided to extend the project at the divisional level.

He said the department has prepared a summary for extension of the drive to the whole of the province at district level wherein an operation theatre will be set up at Veterinary Hospital for neutering of stray dogs.

“The department has already started training of its staff members for operations to neuter the dog making them incapable of reproduction,” he said.

Apart of it, Riaz continued, the Livestock Department and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) are jointly working over establishment of a `Dog Shelter Home’ in Peshawar at Regi Lalma area.

The shelter home will be a sanctuary for injured, disabled, sick and old stray dogs which will be provided food and necessary medicine.

PDA has proposed establishment of Dog Shelter Home at a four Kanal area of land to be constructed at a cost of around Rs. 15 million.

This would be a first ever government owned dog shelter home in the province and will serve as a role model for replication of the initiative in other districts.

Riaz informed that neutering of stray dog is proving beneficial in controlling deadly rabies disease.

The Livestock department has also sought fresh data of dog bites and rabies in Peshawar and its adjoining district from Health Department to evaluate the performance of the project.

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

6 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

13 minutes ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

14 minutes ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

4 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan