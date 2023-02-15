KPS to be upgraded to university

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid directed relevant officials to made final arrangements for upgrading Khanewal Public school and College to University.

During a visit to the institution here on Wednesday, The DC said that the institution would be upgraded as per international standards.

During the visit, he was briefed about the strength of students, teachers, supporting staff and infrastructure. He maintained that there would be no compromise on the quality of education. The teachers would be provided modern training regarding teaching the students.

He also stressed the character building of the students.

About development schemes, he directed the relevant officials to complete the schemes by June 30.