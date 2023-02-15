UrduPoint.com

KPS To Be Upgraded To University

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KPS to be upgraded to university

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid directed relevant officials to made final arrangements for upgrading Khanewal Public school and College to University.

During a visit to the institution here on Wednesday, The DC said that the institution would be upgraded as per international standards.

During the visit, he was briefed about the strength of students, teachers, supporting staff and infrastructure. He maintained that there would be no compromise on the quality of education. The teachers would be provided modern training regarding teaching the students.

He also stressed the character building of the students.

About development schemes, he directed the relevant officials to complete the schemes by June 30.

Related Topics

Education Visit Khanewal June

Recent Stories

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

8 minutes ago
 Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

48 minutes ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

53 minutes ago
 First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

3 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.