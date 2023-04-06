PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Known as the land of hospitality, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a unique province where traditional sweets are a prominent food item in Iftar parties during the holy month of Ramzan.

Besides other food items, the sohan halwa of DI Khan, gajar halwa of Bannu, mardani pera of Mardan and rajjar mithai of Charsadda district make iftar dinners more delectable in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where these mouth-watering commodities were being sold like a hot cake.

There are several varieties of sohan halwa brought from different districts including Multan to Peshawar as special iftar items, however, the Dera Ismail Khan's variety attracts a substantial number of buyers due to its unique flavour, taste and low price.

Ali Khan alias Pehlawan, who runs a famous sweet shop at Qissa Khawani Peshawar told APP that he had brought 100kg of sohan halwa from DI Khan as a special iftar item and all of it was sold out by 12th Ramzan ul Mubarak.

"My son visited D.I.Khan last night to bring additional 100 kg sohan halwa for the remaining days of Ramazan to fulfil people's pressing demands for iftar and Eid," he said. The ingredients required for the special halwa include milk, khoya, soni, fine flour, sugar and ghee besides dry fruits, which make it more delicious and tasty.

He said traders from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Punjab have placed orders ahead of Eid ul Fitr and extra labour was hired to meet their pressing demands for sweets and confectionaries.

Like other food items, he said the prices of D.I.Khan and Multani sohan halwa were also increased in the local market due to soaring prices and one kg was available for Rs 400 to Rs 700 in Peshawar, which was more economical than Multani sohan halwa that was being sold at Rs500 to Rs800 per kg.

"My entire family likes DI Khan sohan halwa due to its delectable taste and the energy it gives," said Riaz Khan, a private school teacher at Qissa Khwani bazaar. "I purchased four kgs of sohan halwa including two kgs for my married daughter as a special Iftar gift," he said.

Like sohan halwa, the rajjar mithai made of pure jaggery from Charsadda district also attracts a large number of buyers for Iftar parties and upcoming Eid due to its appetizing taste and affordable prices.

Located about one kilometre north of Charsadda city, Rajjar bazaar has now turned into a sweets market where a great rush of buyers is witnessed in all bakeries ahead of Iftar.

The traditional sweet is brought in substantial quantities in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan districts where Rajjar sweets are being sold like hot cake.

Yaqoob Khan, an owner of Razzar sweets told APP on Thursday that this hard-earned business was started by his grandfather Israruddin alias Chacha Halwai in 1930 and he belonged to the third generation running it today to support his family.

The delicious quality of the sweet differentiates it from the rest of the confectioneries due to its better taste and affordable price. The people served it to relatives and guests as a special Iftar item on joyous occasions of Eid, weddings, engagements and birthday parties strengthening the bond of love and friendship.

"Personally I like Rajjar sweet due to its palatable taste and because it is cost-efficient," said Khayam Khan, a government employee, adding people of all social statuses can afford it. "I purchased four kgs of Rajar sweets at Rs 350 per kilogram for my family members and friends as a special Iftar gift," he added.

Haji Yaqoob said the recipe for the popular sweet changed over the years and only butter, flour and gur were used in its preparation by my father as sugar was not available in those days in Charsadda.

He said presently it was being prepared with various ingredients including desi ghee, milk, butter, gur and white flour enhancing its taste. The popular sweet also attracted traders from Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republic while marching to the subcontinent via Charsadda and Peshawar through GT Road.

The local people also send the sweets as a gift to their friends and relatives, living in other parts of the country as well as abroad. It is also being exported to Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and several middle East countries besides the USA, the UK and other Western countries as a special gift for friends and relatives.

Similarly, mardani pera sweet prepared with milk and butter besides other ingredients also attracts buyers. "Mardani sweet is my first choice for Iftar parties and Meethi Eid. I purchased 10 kilograms of sweets including five kilos each for my married sisters, maternal uncles and relatives as special Iftar and Eid gifts," Professor Dr Naeem Khan of Swabi University told APP.

He said Pakistan can earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting traditional confectionery to international markets. The focus should be on its marketing by involving foreign missions to explore new avenues for these popular products besides social and digital media to be used for its proper projection overseas.

The manufacturers and shopkeepers of these traditional sweets said that they had suffered great financial losses due to the corona pandemic and last year's devastating flood and urged the government to financially support the affectees besides providing interest-free loans to them enabling the affected shopkeepers and manufacturers to strengthen their business.