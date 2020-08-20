UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

KP's universal health insurance first step towards welfare state: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Irman Khan on Thursday lauded the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government for introducing universal health insurance coverage for its domiciled citizens, terming it a first step towards a welfare state.

"Congratulations to KP government that despite financial problems, they have taken a bold step of giving universal health insurance coverage of Rs one million per family to all KP-domiciled citizens," he said in a tweet.

The KP is the first province in the country for introducing such a facility.

"This is in line with our founding Father's vision for Pakistan and a first step towards a welfare state," the prime minister said.

Imran Khan mentioned that such policy was only prevalent in a few developed states, even excluding the United States of America.

"I feel proud of our KP government for taking this lead and hope that all other provinces will follow suit," he said.

The prime minister said he would be replicating the same step at Federal level.\932

