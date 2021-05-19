(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that financial budget for upcoming fiscal year will be the people-friendly and pro-poor budget of the provincial government.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of low-cost family flats project constructed for industrial workers at Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and other higher authorities also attended the ceremony.

The project comprising 2056 family flats has been completed with the total cost of over Rs 5 billion. These flats will be provided to industrial workers on ownership basis through balloting in a fair and transparent manner.

This project was delayed due to non provision of funds in the past, but since the inception of incumbent Federal and provincial governments, the completion of the project was focused.

The chief minister said that in the upcoming budget, special focus will be made to developmental projects aimed at well being of vulnerable and middle class of the society adding that a project for provision of honorarium to registered Aiama-e-Kiram of the province will also be included in it.

"The incumbent provincial government is going all out to materialize the Prime Minister's Imran Khan's vision for establishing a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina," he added and said that all the directives of Prime Minister in this regard would be implemented.

He termed the family flats constructed for industrial workers as historic project through which industrial workers would get the facility of their own house. He also announced establishing a hospital in the said labor colony to provide healthcare facilities to laborers at their doorstep.

The chief minister said that, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision the incumbent government was taking pragmatic steps for the welfare of common citizens. He added that since the extension of Sehat Sahulat Program to 100 percent population of the province thousands of families are getting quality treatment facilities free of cost.

He stated that keeping in view the role of laborers in the economy of country, their welfare and protection of rights was among the priorities of his government adding that the incumbent government took visible steps in this regard.