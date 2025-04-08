KP’s young passionate activist transform lives of thousand unserved youth by imparting tech training

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Matrix Pakistan, a digital platform founded in May 2022 by a young boy from a small village in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transformed lives of thousands of unserved youth through imparting modern training in technology.

Hassan Nisar, a 25 years old founder of Matrix Pakistan told APP that the mission to establish this platform was to empower youth through training in IT and within three years the organization has turned into the largest youth based tech movement in Pakistan’s rural belt, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an exclusive interview, Hassan Nisar shared how his journey from a small village in Khanpur, Haripur has grown into a province-wide movement transforming the lives of thousands across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“When people talk about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they often speak of its challenges. I want them to see its potential,” Hassan remarked.

“This province is full of raw talent and untapped energy. All it needed was a platform—and that’s what I set out to build.”

“Through Matrix Pakistan, we’ve educated thousands of students with practical, hands-on training in technology, digital skills, freelancing, and entrepreneurship.”

From digital marketing, Coding workshops to long-form training programs, Hassan and his team have reached youth in areas that were previously disconnected from the digital economy.

He added, “we didn’t just teach them theory. We trained them to build portfolios, to work on real-world projects, and to prepare for the job market. Hundreds of students have now secured internships and jobs, both locally and internationally, because of what they learned with us.”

The initiative hasn’t been limited to big cities either. “We deliberately chose to host tech, youth summits in remote areas—places where no one thinks of organizing tech events,” he explained.

“Districts like Lower Dir, Malakand, Mansehra, and Haripur. We brought digital tools and mentors straight to them.”

“When we first started, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was overlooked by most big players in the tech industry. But now, companies are beginning to see the value in investing here,” Hassan explained.

“Through our platform, we’ve showcased the talent, the drive, and the hunger for success that exists in our youth. Big speakers and top companies are now coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they see the region as an emerging hub for tech innovation,” he shared.

Hassan believes that tech education is the most powerful equalizer.

“Some of the kids he trained didn’t even own smartphones when they started. Today, they’re earning from freelancing, interning with top startups, or launching their own ventures. That’s real change.”

Hassan’s efforts haven’t just been about providing digital skills; they’ve been about connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the world.

We have brought top companies to the region by hosting global giants like Binance, Bitget, CoinEx, and microsoft through their employees and exhibitions.”

These partnerships have not only provided valuable exposure to cutting-edge technology but also attracted investment and attention to the region.

Through these collaborations, thousands of students have received specialized education in emerging fields like Web3 and blockchain.

“Students who never had access to these fields are now not only learning but also working in blockchain and cryptocurrency. They’re building projects, securing internships, and even getting jobs in the Web3 space.”

Beyond training and employment, Hassan has made significant contributions to his community. In 2021, he unearthed eight stunning waterfalls in the Haripur district.

“It was an adventure that turned into an opportunity for local development,” Hassan recalled.

Instead of keeping the discovery to himself, he worked with local authorities to develop these waterfalls into tourist destinations. This initiative not only showcased Pakistan’s natural beauty but also created jobs and spurred economic growth in the region.

Hassan’s philanthropic efforts are not confined to tourism and technology alone. “He has also organized free medical camps in rural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,”.

“It’s essential to address health disparities, and through these camps, we’ve been able to provide essential healthcare to many who otherwise wouldn’t have had access.”

His social contributions have earned him several prestigious awards, including the Hamaray Heroes Award, the Fakhre Hazara Award, and the High Achiever Award from the government.

Hassan’s contributions to the province have not gone unnoticed. In recognition of his significant efforts, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awarded him for his outstanding work in the region.

Matrix Pakistan’s signature programs, including the Youth Summit, Tech Summit, Tech Fest, free medical camps, and workshops, have already impacted thousands, he claimed.