UrduPoint.com

KPT Advises Port Users To Beef Up Security

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 08:44 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) authorities, in the wake of recent terrorist activities in the country, have sensitized the port users and operators to further enhance security of their premises as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Because of sensitivity of the port area, mock exercises / drills with various stakeholders have been conducted throughout the year at regular intervals to practice how to respond to different security and safety incidents," a KPT news release said Thursday.

The importance of Karachi Port, being the hub of national economy, required a synergetic response by all port users to thwart any such attempt by nefarious elements, it added.

