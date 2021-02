ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Backhoe Dredger Ali, after remaining unfit for years, declared fit by OEM for dredging operations.

According to KPT, during the testing period the dredger dredged 50,000 cubic meters. "Presently, dredging at berth 17 cubic" KPT added.