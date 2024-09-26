KPT celebrates World Maritime Day, Boat rally, Oil Spill Response Exercise held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Karachi Port Trust (KPT) celebrated International Maritime Day on Thursday to highlight the importance of marine conservation and protection of the marine environment. This day is being celebrated on the last Thursday of September every year.

The program was organized at Oil Pier II, Oil Installation area Kemari in which Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh participated as the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking to media, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the recent visit of the IMO Secretary General to Pakistan was valid proof that Pakistan as a maritime nation is committed to working on the principles of the International Maritime Organization. We are committed to developing the highest safety standards, supporting green shipping to reduce the environmental impact of shipping on our precious marine life and non-living resources, the minister said.

He added that Pakistan as a responsible maritime nation was gradually moving towards sustainable green shipping and ports.

He said that Ports are being modernized using AI technology and KPT has equipped itself with state of the art technology to deal with any incident of oil spill in the waters of Karachi Harbour.

During Maritime Day celebrations, Oil Spill Response Exercise and Boat Rally was organized to highlight KPT's unwavering commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection. These activities not only demonstrated KPT's preparedness for potential maritime challenges but also emphasized the importance of cooperation in protecting our marine resources.

Apart from the main event, KPT set up an attractive stall at the World Maritime Day celebrations at the Pakistan Maritime Museum, where students and visitors interacted with KPT representatives to learn about marine pollution control and the importance of mangrove plantations. Participants were encouraged to discuss sustainable practices and the important role of mangroves in protecting coastal ecosystems.