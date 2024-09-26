KPT Celebrates World Maritime Day, Boat Rally, Oil Spill Response Exercise Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Karachi Port Trust (KPT) celebrated International Maritime Day on Thursday to highlight the importance of marine conservation and protection of the marine environment. This day is being celebrated on the last Thursday of September every year.
The program was organized at Oil Pier II, Oil Installation area Kemari in which Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh participated as the chief guest of the ceremony.
Speaking to media, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the recent visit of the IMO Secretary General to Pakistan was valid proof that Pakistan as a maritime nation is committed to working on the principles of the International Maritime Organization. We are committed to developing the highest safety standards, supporting green shipping to reduce the environmental impact of shipping on our precious marine life and non-living resources, the minister said.
He added that Pakistan as a responsible maritime nation was gradually moving towards sustainable green shipping and ports.
He said that Ports are being modernized using AI technology and KPT has equipped itself with state of the art technology to deal with any incident of oil spill in the waters of Karachi Harbour.
During Maritime Day celebrations, Oil Spill Response Exercise and Boat Rally was organized to highlight KPT's unwavering commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection. These activities not only demonstrated KPT's preparedness for potential maritime challenges but also emphasized the importance of cooperation in protecting our marine resources.
Apart from the main event, KPT set up an attractive stall at the World Maritime Day celebrations at the Pakistan Maritime Museum, where students and visitors interacted with KPT representatives to learn about marine pollution control and the importance of mangrove plantations. Participants were encouraged to discuss sustainable practices and the important role of mangroves in protecting coastal ecosystems.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy celebrates World Maritime Day 20241 minute ago
-
US Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
DC takes notice of chlorine gas leak incident11 minutes ago
-
IHC extends stay against verdict in 190mln pounds11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister11 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide assures to resolve problems of health workers recruited under AIP12 minutes ago
-
Large scale triaxial machine made functional at CMTL WAPDA12 minutes ago
-
Govt introducing reforms to promote tourism industry: PM21 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kutchery held in Havelian22 minutes ago
-
SMBR discusses transfer of land, cooperative, private societies matters22 minutes ago
-
KIIR chief calls for immediate, urgent accountability of India for letting loose reign of state terr ..32 minutes ago
-
Abasin column writers association congratulates over winning SCCI elections32 minutes ago