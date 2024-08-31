KPT chairman calls on Governor Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syedin Raza Zaidi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Saturday.

The importance of the port in economic activities, problems faced in the functioning of Karachi port and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that Karachi Port was playing a prominent role in the prosperity of the national economy.

He said the state-of-the-art Karachi Port can play an active role in economic activities.

The governor said that solving the issues of the Karachi Port on a priority basis was the need of the hour.

The KPT Chairman praised the vision of Governor Sindh regarding the importance of Karachi Port and its functioning.