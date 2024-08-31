Open Menu

KPT Chairman Calls On Governor Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KPT chairman calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syedin Raza Zaidi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Saturday.

The importance of the port in economic activities, problems faced in the functioning of Karachi port and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that Karachi Port was playing a prominent role in the prosperity of the national economy.

He said the state-of-the-art Karachi Port can play an active role in economic activities.

The governor said that solving the issues of the Karachi Port on a priority basis was the need of the hour.

The KPT Chairman praised the vision of Governor Sindh regarding the importance of Karachi Port and its functioning.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

41 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

52 minutes ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

59 minutes ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

4 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

17 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

17 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

17 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan