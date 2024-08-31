KPT Chairman Calls On Governor Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syedin Raza Zaidi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Saturday.
The importance of the port in economic activities, problems faced in the functioning of Karachi port and other issues were discussed during the meeting.
Governor Kamran Tessori said that Karachi Port was playing a prominent role in the prosperity of the national economy.
He said the state-of-the-art Karachi Port can play an active role in economic activities.
The governor said that solving the issues of the Karachi Port on a priority basis was the need of the hour.
The KPT Chairman praised the vision of Governor Sindh regarding the importance of Karachi Port and its functioning.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs 4.2m fine imposed on shopkeepers38 seconds ago
-
RDA seals six illegal shops in National Market41 seconds ago
-
Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ lies at about 200km southwest of Karachi44 seconds ago
-
Price control task force chairperson visits Multan47 seconds ago
-
Gilani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary to be observed tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Rain causes disruption in gas supply in Multan areas21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews land use classification, mapping issues21 minutes ago
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Chitral31 minutes ago
-
Renovation of Jinnah Convention Center nears completion ahead of SCO meeting31 minutes ago
-
Registration process for Himmat card under way in Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 90 kg drugs in different operations41 minutes ago
-
'Cyclone takes a westward turn, no immediate threat to Sindh: Chief Meteorologist51 minutes ago