KPT Chairman Marks Independence Day With Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KPT Chairman marks Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) commemorated the Independence Day, with a ceremony filled with national spirit at the KPT Head Office on Wednesday.

Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi, led the event as the chief guest, accompanied by all General Managers and Heads of Departments, said a news release.

The celebrations began with the sounding of sirens for two minutes, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Chairman Zaidi. He also reviewed a guard of honor presented by the Port Security Force.

In his address, Chairman Zaidi highlighted the significance of independence and paid tribute to the selfless contributions and sacrifices of the nation's forefathers in the creation of Pakistan. He honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to secure and preserve the country’s independence.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Chairman Zaidi visited the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum to offer prayers and pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

