KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leakage in Karachi port

KPT Chairman Jameel Akhtar says that they have examined the port and all its terminals and found nothing like gas leakage, saying that all reports on it are baseless.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Karachi Port Trust Chairman Jameel Akthar has rejected media news regarding leakage of gas from the port area are baseless, saying that normal activities are continuing there.

He said they checked all terminals and there was no gas leakage anywhere in the area of Karachi Port Trust.

“The news about gas leakage at the port are nothing but baseless,” said Jameel Akhtar, adding that the people mostly do not know about ports and their functioning. He also offered the media about visit of the place under question to determine whether there was any gas leakage or not.

At least six people died and many others fell sick after a mysterious gas leaked at the city's Kemari area. Women and children are also among the victims.

According to the details, those people fell sick complained about respiratory problems. The doctors, however, could ascertained so far the real cause of incident. Some leakage, the sources say, took place during an offloading of chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Kemari Jetty.

Two women are also among those who fell sick, they added.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has rejected the rumors of gas leakage at the port and in its vicinity, saying that the injured were coming from northern area of Kemari. “Linking leakage of gas to offloading of chemicals at the port is incorrect,” said the KPT. Pakistan Navy has dispatched its contingents to the affected area for investigation into the matter.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and the injured persons, with directives to the authorities to investigate the matter.

Later, talking to the reporters, Ali Zaidi said that he had directed the hospital administration for better care and treatment of hospitalized.

“Three patients are in ICU and are in critical condition while others are sick but out of danger,” he added.