KPT Chairman's Petition Disposed Of After Withdrawal Of Removal Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:17 PM

KPT chairman's petition disposed of after withdrawal of removal notification

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of a petition against the removal of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Jameel Akhter after the attorney general informed the court regarding withdrawal of the notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of a petition against the removal of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Jameel Akhter after the attorney general informed the court regarding withdrawal of the notification.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing, moved by KPT chairman challenging the notification pertaining to his removal from the post.

At the outset of hearing, Attorney General Khalid Javed appeared before the bench and pleaded that in his opinion the notification regarding the removal of chairman was not a suitable action. There should be a transparent investigation if the office holder was allegedly involved in any misconduct then he should be sent to home, he argued.

He said he had given his legal opinion to the Federal government, adding the removal notification could be withdrawn if the court gave permission in that regard.

After this, a fair inquiry could be conducted on allegations against Jameel Akhter, he added.

The chief justice said most of the cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were related to the misuse of powers. The federal minister was not authorized to give orders of audit in KPT in accordance of the law, he said.

The court said how a private auditor had been hired for audit without the approval of federal cabinet, adding that who would do accountability for payment of fee to the auditor.

The petitioner's counsel Ashtar Owsaf contended that the attorney general had given an appropriate advice to federal government to handle the issue.

The court directed the federal government to address the issue in accordance of law and disposed of the petition.

The court also refused to hear the case of KPT CBA union against Jameel Akhter.

