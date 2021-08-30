UrduPoint.com

KPT Crosses Benchmark Figure Of 100,000 Plus COVID Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

KPT crosses benchmark figure of 100,000 plus COVID vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has crossed the benchmark figure of one hundred thousand plus COVID-19 vaccination in Karachi city.

In a series of tweets, the KPT said during vaccination drive, it deployed its medical teams for COVID-19 vaccination in different areas of Karachi as part of the national cause in order to facilitate general public.

It arranged free medical, vaccination camps and mobile vaccination at Manora, Shams Pir Island, Kaemari, Bhit Island, Dolmen Mall, Clifton and many other areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Mobile Karachi Port

Recent Stories

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

27 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

30 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.