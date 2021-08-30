KPT crosses benchmark figure of 100,000 plus COVID vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has crossed the benchmark figure of one hundred thousand plus COVID-19 vaccination in Karachi city.

In a series of tweets, the KPT said during vaccination drive, it deployed its medical teams for COVID-19 vaccination in different areas of Karachi as part of the national cause in order to facilitate general public.

It arranged free medical, vaccination camps and mobile vaccination at Manora, Shams Pir Island, Kaemari, Bhit Island, Dolmen Mall, Clifton and many other areas.