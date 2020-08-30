UrduPoint.com
KPT Distributes Food Packs In Rain Hit Areas Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

KPT distributes food packs in rain hit areas of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has distributed food packs in the affected areas of Karachi after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the city.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the food packs were distributed in different civil areas around Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Heavy rainfall continued to lash country's financial hub Karachi, inundating roads, which paralysed life creating a number of difficulties for people.

More Stories From Pakistan

