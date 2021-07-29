UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Establishes Three Covid-19 Vaccination Centres

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

KPT establishes three Covid-19 vaccination centres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has established three Covid-19 vaccination centres to administer vaccination to the people in addition to KPT hospital.

In a statement, KPT said that proactive participation of KPT to enhance the Covid-19 vaccination at the port and surrounding areas of Kaemari and adjoining Islands.

In this regard, KPT has also launched a media campaign on vaccination for public awareness and motivation through pamphlets, banners, cables ads and print media.

Earlier, KPT had directed the general managers and heads of departments to ensure its implementations.

According to instructions, no guests, except those with official business purpose, will be allowed in KPT Head Office Building.

Individuals entering port area or KPT head office have to cooperate with the port security personnel at entry/exit gates of port area and at KPT Head Office reception for their temperature checking. No officer or employee will be allowed to enter the port area or KPT Head Office without wearing proper mask. Those found without mask will be fined Rs 500.

Related Topics

Business Media Karachi Port Employment

Recent Stories

‘I’m ready with my boat if needed, President t ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Muhammad Affan Qaiser - the Pioneer of Medical ..

10 minutes ago

The best smartphone solution in PKR 25,000

14 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank maintains Base Rate at 15 basis p ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan’s future economic policies depend on Af ..

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.