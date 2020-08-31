UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Extends Support For Dewatering In Rain-hit Areas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:05 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has provided machinery as well as staff to Government of Sindh for dewatering of rainwater accumulated on the roads of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has provided machinery as well as staff to Government of Sindh for dewatering of rainwater accumulated on the roads of Karachi.

KPT has so far provided three fire tenders and equal number of fire trailer pumps along with towing vehicles to Commissioner Karachi Division, said a statement issued here by KPT on Monday.

Besides such machinery, KPT also distributed cooked food to displaced residents in different areas of the city after recent Monsoon rains which has devastated city's infrastructure resulting in unprecedented damages.

In pursuance to letter written by Commissioner Karachi Division, Chairman KPT Rear Admiral (R) Jamil Akhtar has given assurance to provide complete assistance in this regard.

