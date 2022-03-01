UrduPoint.com

KPT Female Security Guards Attend Training At SSU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 11:14 PM

KPT female security guards attend training at SSU

As many as 21 female security guards of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) successfully completed their two weeks 'Security Awareness and Weapon Safety Course' from Special Security Unit of Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 21 female security guards of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) successfully completed their two weeks 'Security Awareness and Weapon Safety Course' from Special Security Unit of Sindh Police.

A team of professional instructors of SSU trained the lady security guards, said a news release on Tuesday.

The training module included mock exercises against terrorists, building search, weapon handling and shooting, self-defense, martial arts, parade and close quarter combat.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presided a meeting at SSU conference hall. Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz, General Manager Operations Rear Admiral Zubair Shafique, Commandant Port Security Force Imran Rashid Khan, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SP SSU Erum Awan and senior officers and personnel of Port Security Force attended the meeting.

DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed congratulated the passed-out lady security guards.

He said the tactical training provided to them will play an effective role in their field operations.

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz extended his gratitude to the SSU's administration for providing training to the lady security guards of KPT.

He told that witnessing the professional standard of Lady Commandos of SSU, he decided to train lady guards of KPT from SSU.

The Chairman KPT distributed certificates among the successful passed out lady security guards of KPT.

Upon arrival at SSU Headquarters, Chairman Karachi Port Trust Nadir Mumtaz, General Manager Operation Rear Admiral Zubair Shafique and Commandant Port Security Force Mr. Imran Rashid Khan were presented guard of honor.

Lather, the guests visited different sections of SSU and applauded the progress of the commandos in the field of counter-terrorism.

DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and Chairman KPT exchanged honorary shields with each other.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Progress Rashid Khan From Karachi Port Weapon

Recent Stories

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

30 seconds ago
 US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

31 seconds ago
 'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' ..

'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' Zelensky tells Biden

33 seconds ago
 Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

34 seconds ago
 Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for ..

Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for people: Ali Awan

38 seconds ago
 France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian de ..

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>