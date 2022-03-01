KPT female security guards attend training at SSU

As many as 21 female security guards of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) successfully completed their two weeks 'Security Awareness and Weapon Safety Course' from Special Security Unit of Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 21 female security guards of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) successfully completed their two weeks 'Security Awareness and Weapon Safety Course' from Special Security Unit of Sindh Police.

A team of professional instructors of SSU trained the lady security guards, said a news release on Tuesday.

The training module included mock exercises against terrorists, building search, weapon handling and shooting, self-defense, martial arts, parade and close quarter combat.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presided a meeting at SSU conference hall. Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz, General Manager Operations Rear Admiral Zubair Shafique, Commandant Port Security Force Imran Rashid Khan, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SP SSU Erum Awan and senior officers and personnel of Port Security Force attended the meeting.

DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed congratulated the passed-out lady security guards.

He said the tactical training provided to them will play an effective role in their field operations.

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz extended his gratitude to the SSU's administration for providing training to the lady security guards of KPT.

He told that witnessing the professional standard of Lady Commandos of SSU, he decided to train lady guards of KPT from SSU.

The Chairman KPT distributed certificates among the successful passed out lady security guards of KPT.

Upon arrival at SSU Headquarters, Chairman Karachi Port Trust Nadir Mumtaz, General Manager Operation Rear Admiral Zubair Shafique and Commandant Port Security Force Mr. Imran Rashid Khan were presented guard of honor.

Lather, the guests visited different sections of SSU and applauded the progress of the commandos in the field of counter-terrorism.

DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and Chairman KPT exchanged honorary shields with each other.