KPT first ever store audit completed, entire audit underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) first ever store audit has been completed and the financial audit of the entire organization (KPT) is ongoing from 2010 onwards.

According to details released by Ministry of Maritime Affairs, through competitive bidding high reputable audit firms were hired.

Furthermore, the first ever KPT hospital audit is also underwayAt Karachi Port Trust construction of new boat basin jetty finished in early 2020. Bidding for Dry Bulk Terminal has been initiated. 11 companies have been shortlisted a lot of them are internationally terminal operators.

An amount of Rs. 2.2 billion in liquidated damages have been recovered.