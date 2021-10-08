KPT Observes Breast Cancer Day
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Thursday illuminated KPT head Office Building in Pink Colour to commemorate PINKtober month as a part of International Breast Cancer Awareness campaign here.
KPT Head Office building will remain illuminated during nights of October 7, 8, and 9, 2021 from 6:30 pm to 3:30 am to mark KPT Head Office's heritage landmark as visual reminder of Breast Cancer in women, said a spokesperson of the KPT.