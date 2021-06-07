UrduPoint.com
KPT Organizes A Free Medical Camp At Bhit Island

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

KPT organizes a free medical camp at Bhit Island

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has organized it's 6th free monthly medical camp at Bhit Island for facilitation to the fishermen community. The KPT hospital medical and paramedical staff provided treatment to 456 the patients including 104 males, 157 females and 195 children, said a statement issued here Monday.

During treatments, 24 tests of the patients were also conducted such as 11 CBC, 4 RBS Glucometer, 2 RBS, 3 Cholesterol, 2 LFT and 3 IGE level tests.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital was providing health facilities not only to its staff and their families but also fishermen community and the general public as well.

The hospital is equipped with modern facilities and the latest technology equipment.

