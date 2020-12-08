UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Pays Over 10 Bln Tax To Sindh Govt: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:17 PM

KPT pays over 10 bln tax to Sindh govt: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has paid over Rs. 10 billion tax to government of Sindh over the last five year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has paid over Rs. 10 billion tax to government of Sindh over the last five years.

In a series of tweet he said Jinnah Bridge was constructed by KPT in 1996/97, adding, "it hasn't been repaired/maintained by Government of Sindh despite several reminders by KPT over the years.

He said it was now extremely dangerous and 'God Forbid' could cause an accident.

"I will be writing to CM Sindh today to address this issue on war footing".

He said, "If KPT has to maintain this bridge & fix these issues, then maybe it should be allowed to deduct the expense from the taxes it pays to GoS or allowed to collect toll for usage of this bridge!".

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Ali Haider God From Government Billion Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Seoul Not Ruling Out Thaw in Relations Between Nor ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad police trace 79 murder cases, arrest 204 ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Refineries to Get 1.64Mln Tonnes of Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Winter widespread first rain spell to continue for ..

4 minutes ago

Maximum women participation in election process st ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus:3901 positive cases recorded in Sargod ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.