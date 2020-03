KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Chlorine Water Spray was being performed on the Kemari Road by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Administration to prevent spread of Corona virus.

The KPT administration sprayed chlorine water inside and outside of the port, said a spokesperson to the KPT on Sunday.

He said that the Chlorine water spray would provide protection against the germs.