KPT plants 16,230 mangrove saplings in Mai Kolachi

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has planted 16,230 mangrove saplings this year in Mai Kolachi Area, contributing to sustainability of marine habitat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has planted 16,230 mangrove saplings this year in Mai Kolachi Area, contributing to sustainability of marine habitat.

In this regard, KPT has released a video titled "KPT mangrove plantation drives 2021".

Terming it chairman KPT initiative, it was informed that under the initiative more mangroves sapling would be planted through campaigns and public awareness drive.

Mangroves plantation was considered an essential initiative for the ports and port cities to avoid national calamities like Tsunamis and heat waves.