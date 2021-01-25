UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Plants 4,800 Mangrove Trees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

KPT plants 4,800 mangrove trees

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has planted around 4,800 mangroves trees along southern and northern sides of Mai Kolachi Road to restore marine habitat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has planted around 4,800 mangroves trees along southern and northern sides of Mai Kolachi Road to restore marine habitat.

The survival / mortality rate of mangrove plantation will be monitored by KPT and plants not surviving would be replaced, said a press release.

KPT would plant 100,000 mangroves in every quarter through plantation campaigns and activities like public awareness drive in educational institutions, conferences and symposia arrangements.

KPT termed it an essential initiative for the ports and port cities to avoid national calamities like Tsunamis and Heat Waves.

Related Topics

Road Karachi Port

Recent Stories

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

50 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N have trapped in foreign funding case: F ..

3 minutes ago

Police book two bike lifters

4 minutes ago

Senate resolution asks govt to set up border cross ..

4 minutes ago

JKNF calls for observing India's Republic Day as B ..

4 minutes ago

Northern German State's Premier Speaks Against Hal ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.