KPT plants 4,800 mangrove trees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has planted around 4,800 mangroves trees along southern and northern sides of Mai Kolachi Road to restore marine habitat.

The survival / mortality rate of mangrove plantation will be monitored by KPT and plants not surviving would be replaced, said a press release.

KPT would plant 100,000 mangroves in every quarter through plantation campaigns and activities like public awareness drive in educational institutions, conferences and symposia arrangements.

KPT termed it an essential initiative for the ports and port cities to avoid national calamities like Tsunamis and Heat Waves.