KPT police arrest three drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered hashish from their possession.

Bahawalpur police said acting on a tip-off a police party conducted raid at a house and arrested three alleged peddlers.

Police also recovered 1,680 grams hashish from their possession.

KPT police have lodged a case against the suspects.

Further probe was underway.