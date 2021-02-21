KPT Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered hashish from their possession.
Bahawalpur police said acting on a tip-off a police party conducted raid at a house and arrested three alleged peddlers.
Police also recovered 1,680 grams hashish from their possession.
KPT police have lodged a case against the suspects.
Further probe was underway.