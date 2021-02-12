KPT police arrest two suspects, recover hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khairpur Tamewali police have arrested two suspects and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesman of the Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police patrolling team of Khairpur Tamewali police station took an alleged drug pusher into custody who was identified as Akram.

The police recovered 1,200 grams hashish from his possession.

In another police action, the police arrested a suspect recognized as Aijaz and recovered 180 grams hashish from his possession. The police have lodged Separate cases against them. Further probe was in process.