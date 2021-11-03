KPT police arrest two suspects, recover hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khairpur Tamewali and Baghdad-ul-Jadid police jointly have arrested two suspects and recovered hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during snap checking the police of PS KPT and PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid apprehended two accused and recovered 1,520 grams hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Jugni and Mukhtiar.

The police have registered case against the suspect. Further probe was in process.