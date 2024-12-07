KPT, Port Qasim’s Problems To Be Resolved On Priority: Qaiser Sheikh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Saturday said the Maritime Affairs being a large ministry had different key areas such as a coastline of eleven hundred kilometers, export of fish including sea food and others.
Talking to the media, the minister assured that the problems of exporters at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim would be resolved on a priority basis.
“We hold an open court on the first week of every month to hear the issues related to the ministry to resolve them,” he said adding that KPT's earnings had reached Rs 10 billion and there were huge opportunities in the fisheries sector while efforts were being made to increase revenue in all sectors.
He said that a joint committee had been formed by the Prime Minister. The government would focus on future plans to further the development of KPT not on real estate. “KPT does various things for Karachi including construction of hospitals and various roads”, he added.
Recent Stories
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Police Balochistan stresses to use modern technology for elimination of terrorist, criminal eleme ..2 minutes ago
-
Women University to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research2 minutes ago
-
Over 7.5 kg drugs seized in major bust2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt expands children’s heart surgery programme12 minutes ago
-
From Algebra to Astronomy: Uzbek pioneering scientists shaped global knowledge12 minutes ago
-
Security forces eliminate 22 terrorists in successful operations, six soldiers martyred21 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Mandokhail praises minority communities' role in development of Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
JICA celebrates 70 years of ODA to Pakistan with photo exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles death of Father of Salman Masood22 minutes ago
-
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP operations38 minutes ago
-
Minister attends Christmas event in Jhelum41 minutes ago
-
Killer gets capital punishment41 minutes ago