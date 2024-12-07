Open Menu

KPT, Port Qasim’s Problems To Be Resolved On Priority: Qaiser Sheikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KPT, Port Qasim’s problems to be resolved on priority: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Saturday said the Maritime Affairs being a large ministry had different key areas such as a coastline of eleven hundred kilometers, export of fish including sea food and others.

Talking to the media, the minister assured that the problems of exporters at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim would be resolved on a priority basis.

“We hold an open court on the first week of every month to hear the issues related to the ministry to resolve them,” he said adding that KPT's earnings had reached Rs 10 billion and there were huge opportunities in the fisheries sector while efforts were being made to increase revenue in all sectors.

He said that a joint committee had been formed by the Prime Minister. The government would focus on future plans to further the development of KPT not on real estate. “KPT does various things for Karachi including construction of hospitals and various roads”, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Media All Government Billion Port Qasim Karachi Port Court

Recent Stories

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

6 minutes ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

25 minutes ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

38 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

4 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan