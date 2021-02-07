KPT providing free monthly health coverage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital Keamari is providing free monthly health coverage to residents of Baba Bhit Island.

Widee range of laboratory tests and medical treatment made available by KPT doctors and supporting hospital staff, said a statement.

KPT is endeavouring to restore natural marine habitat at Mai Kolachi. In compliance of Supreme Court orders removal of evacuated material by KPT from Nullah through Dumpers continues at Mai Kolachi.