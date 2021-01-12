UrduPoint.com
KPT Refurbishes Its Squash Court It's Sports Complex

Tue 12th January 2021

KPT refurbishes its Squash court it's Sports Complex

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has refurbished its Squash court in its Sports Complex which was dysfunctional since more then a decade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has refurbished its Squash court in its sports Complex which was dysfunctional since more then a decade.

KPT has made available the squash court for the city of Karachi henceforth in order to promote healthy outdoors activity for the youth, said a statement issued here.

A road was also repaired within Port Area behind Headquarter Embarkation to ease flow of traffic. KPT was creating an enabling environment for Port users.

More Stories From Pakistan

