ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has refurbished its Squash court in its sports Complex which was dysfunctional since more then a decade.

KPT has made available the squash court for the city of Karachi henceforth in order to promote healthy outdoors activity for the youth, said a statement issued here.

A road was also repaired within Port Area behind Headquarter Embarkation to ease flow of traffic. KPT was creating an enabling environment for Port users.