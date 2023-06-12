UrduPoint.com

KPT Revised Tariff Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KPT revised Tariff Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Karachi Port Trust's board of Trustees has taken a major step by rationalizing and revising the tariff schedule.

This measure was deemed essential in wake of the incremental increase in the prices of fuel consequently causing corresponding increase in the cost of Labour and Port operations, said a spokesperson of KPT on Monday.

It is estimated that the increase in tariff structure will help improve the financial position of Karachi port and it would find it comfortable to discharge the tasks assigned to it.

The revised rates will become effective 30 days after the publication of the relevant SRO that is May 03, 2023 except the port dues that would become effective after 60 days.

The KPT Board has sanctioned rates under Section 43 read along with sub sections 43-A and 43-B of KPT Act 1886.

