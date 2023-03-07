UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the movement of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

APL Oregon Container Ship

WAN HAI 627 Container Ship

XT Honesty Tanker

Independent Spirit Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Green Pole

Hyundai Oakland

Osaka

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

APL Oregon 07-03-2023

Arman 10 07-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

TSS Shams 07-03-2023 D/L Container

Stephanie C 06-03-2023 D/L Container

Dalian Express 07-03-2023 D/L Container

Kyalami 08-03-2023 D/27500 DAP

Emerald ACE 08-03-2023 D/35 Vehicles

Momentum Phonex 08-03-2023 D/8000 Iron

NEW Spirit 08-03-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

ST Gregory 08-03-2023 D/21743 Chickpeas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 115,494 metric tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,662 metric tons of export cargo and 74,832 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

The commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 31,384 32,996 64,380

Canola 2,938 ------ 2,938

Chickpeas 2,371 ------ 2,371

Flours 3,492 ------ 3,492

Rice ------ 855 855

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,647 6,811 41,458

More Stories From Pakistan

