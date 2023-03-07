KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the movement of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
APL Oregon Container Ship
WAN HAI 627 Container Ship
XT Honesty Tanker
Independent Spirit Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Green Pole
Hyundai Oakland
Osaka
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
APL Oregon 07-03-2023
Arman 10 07-03-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
TSS Shams 07-03-2023 D/L Container
Stephanie C 06-03-2023 D/L Container
Dalian Express 07-03-2023 D/L Container
Kyalami 08-03-2023 D/27500 DAP
Emerald ACE 08-03-2023 D/35 Vehicles
Momentum Phonex 08-03-2023 D/8000 Iron
NEW Spirit 08-03-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
ST Gregory 08-03-2023 D/21743 Chickpeas
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 115,494 metric tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,662 metric tons of export cargo and 74,832 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.
The commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 31,384 32,996 64,380
Canola 2,938 ------ 2,938
Chickpeas 2,371 ------ 2,371
Flours 3,492 ------ 3,492
Rice ------ 855 855
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,647 6,811 41,458