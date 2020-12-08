KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::KPT Activity KPT ships movement, cargo handling report KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP): Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Oriental Jsmine Tanker Oel Kedarnath Container ship Rdo Endeavour Container ship M.T Shalamar Tanker CMA CGM Titus Container ship SHIPS SAILED: Hyundai Colombo M.T Asian Grace Al Mahboobah EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Titus 08-12-2020 M.T Shalamar 09-12-2020 BW Zambesi 09-12-2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Songa Diamond 08-12-2020 D/16000 Palm oil Papillion 08-12-2020 L/30000 Naphtha YM Eternity 08-12-2020 D/L Container KMTC Nhava Sheva 08-12-2020 D/L Container Jia He 08-12-2020 D/27950 General cargo Zhe Hai 520 08-12-2020 L/48200 Clinkers Rome Express 09-12-2020 D/L Container Pacific Dawn 09-12-2020 General Cargo, l/ Container Jin Yun 09-12-2020 L/55000 Clinkers Popi s 09-12-2020 D/63000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,045 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,897 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,148 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 25,340 15,257 40,597 B.BULK CARGO ------ ----- ----- Clinkers ----- 11,300 11,300 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 6,541 ---- 6,541 RICE ------ 1,340 1,340 WHEAT 23,826 ------ 23,826 SUGAR 3,597 ------ 3,597OIL/LIQUID CARGO 61,844 ------ 61,844