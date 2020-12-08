UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::KPT Activity KPT ships movement, cargo handling report KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP): Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Oriental Jsmine Tanker Oel Kedarnath Container ship Rdo Endeavour Container ship M.T Shalamar Tanker CMA CGM Titus Container ship SHIPS SAILED: Hyundai Colombo M.T Asian Grace Al Mahboobah EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Titus 08-12-2020 M.T Shalamar 09-12-2020 BW Zambesi 09-12-2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Songa Diamond 08-12-2020 D/16000 Palm oil Papillion 08-12-2020 L/30000 Naphtha YM Eternity 08-12-2020 D/L Container KMTC Nhava Sheva 08-12-2020 D/L Container Jia He 08-12-2020 D/27950 General cargo Zhe Hai 520 08-12-2020 L/48200 Clinkers Rome Express 09-12-2020 D/L Container Pacific Dawn 09-12-2020 General Cargo, l/ Container Jin Yun 09-12-2020 L/55000 Clinkers Popi s 09-12-2020 D/63000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,045 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,897 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,148 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 25,340 15,257 40,597 B.BULK CARGO ------ ----- ----- Clinkers ----- 11,300 11,300 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 6,541 ---- 6,541 RICE ------ 1,340 1,340 WHEAT 23,826 ------ 23,826 SUGAR 3,597 ------ 3,597OIL/LIQUID CARGO 61,844 ------ 61,844

Related Topics

Karachi Import Oil Rome Colombo Wheat Hyundai Asia Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

6 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

20 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

30 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

31 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

46 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.