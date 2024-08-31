Open Menu

KPT Takes Precautionary Measures Ahead Of Cyclone Risk In Karachi: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM

KPT takes precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone risk in Karachi: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) spokesperson Saturday assured all necessary safety protocols to be strictly adhered to prioritizing the well-being of staff, assets, and port operations to mitigate potential Cyclone risks in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that KPT is working closely with relevant authorities including the Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to stay updated on the cyclone's trajectory and intensity adding that this collaboration enables the trust to make informed decisions and implement effective safety measures.

The KPT's emergency response teams are on standby, ready to respond to any situation that may arise, he informed.

Furthermore, the KPT has taken additional safety measures to protect ships and port infrastructure including deployment of extra mooring lines, fenders, and other safety equipment to prevent damage from strong winds and rough seas.

The trust has also conducted regular inspections of ships and port facilities to ensure compliance with safety regulations, he mentioned.

The KPT is providing regular updates to stakeholders including ship owners, operators, and agents, on the cyclone's progress and the trust's preparedness measures, he mentioned.

The trust is also coordinating closely with other agencies, such as the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards to ensure a unified response to the cyclone threat, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Progress May All From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

32 minutes ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

14 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

14 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

14 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

14 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

14 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan