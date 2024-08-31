KPT takes precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone risk in Karachi: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) spokesperson Saturday assured all necessary safety protocols to be strictly adhered to prioritizing the well-being of staff, assets, and port operations to mitigate potential Cyclone risks in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that KPT is working closely with relevant authorities including the Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to stay updated on the cyclone's trajectory and intensity adding that this collaboration enables the trust to make informed decisions and implement effective safety measures.

The KPT's emergency response teams are on standby, ready to respond to any situation that may arise, he informed.

Furthermore, the KPT has taken additional safety measures to protect ships and port infrastructure including deployment of extra mooring lines, fenders, and other safety equipment to prevent damage from strong winds and rough seas.

The trust has also conducted regular inspections of ships and port facilities to ensure compliance with safety regulations, he mentioned.

The KPT is providing regular updates to stakeholders including ship owners, operators, and agents, on the cyclone's progress and the trust's preparedness measures, he mentioned.

The trust is also coordinating closely with other agencies, such as the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards to ensure a unified response to the cyclone threat, he added.