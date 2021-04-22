ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has taken various steps to modernize the port's infrastructure, including berths, dredging and other facilities.

An official told APP that infrastructure like berths were repaired and roads in the Port were also re-carpeted.

The dredging of the port started to maintain the see draft level.

He said that due to these initiatives, the port gives a new look, adding that KPT creating an enabling environment for Port users.

According to KPT, "Despite COVID 19, operations at KPT continue 24/7 with unprecedented handling".

KPT is ensuring country's energy and food security chain under strict protocols.