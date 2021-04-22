UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Takes Various Steps To Modernize It's Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:00 PM

KPT takes various steps to modernize it's infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has taken various steps to modernize the port's infrastructure, including berths, dredging and other facilities.

An official told APP that infrastructure like berths were repaired and roads in the Port were also re-carpeted.

The dredging of the port started to maintain the see draft level.

He said that due to these initiatives, the port gives a new look, adding that KPT creating an enabling environment for Port users.

According to KPT, "Despite COVID 19, operations at KPT continue 24/7 with unprecedented handling".

KPT is ensuring country's energy and food security chain under strict protocols.

Related Topics

Karachi Port

Recent Stories

India wants to see unrest in Pakistan, says Sheik ..

17 minutes ago

Death toll in Quetta bomb blast rises to five

36 minutes ago

National Committee for International Humanitarian ..

49 minutes ago

Al Rostamani Group donates AED10 million to &#039; ..

49 minutes ago

India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 ca ..

50 minutes ago

China reports 6 new mainland COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.