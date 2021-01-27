UrduPoint.com
KPT To Adjust Salaries Of All 2012 Officers/employees To Jan 1, 2021 Levels: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

KPT to adjust salaries of all 2012 officers/employees to Jan 1, 2021 levels: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) will adjust salaries of all 2012 officers/employees to January 1, 2021 levels to bring them at par with other officers/employees of the organization.

In his tweet, the minister termed it was a milestone achievement, adding that salaries were frozen in 2016.

