KPT To Adjust Salaries Of All 2012 Officers/employees To Jan 1, 2021 Levels: Ali Zaidi
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) will adjust salaries of all 2012 officers/employees to January 1, 2021 levels to bring them at par with other officers/employees of the organization.
In his tweet, the minister termed it was a milestone achievement, adding that salaries were frozen in 2016.