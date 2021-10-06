UrduPoint.com

KPT To Commemorate PINKtober Month

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) head Office Building was illuminated in Pink Colour to commemorate PINKtober month as a part of International Breast Cancer Awareness campaign here.

KPT Head Office building would remain illuminated during nights of October 7, 8, and 9, 2021 from 6:30 pm to 3:30 am to mark KPT Head Office's heritage landmark as visual reminder of Breast Cancer in women, said a statement issued by KPT on Wednesday.

