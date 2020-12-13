UrduPoint.com
KPT To Convert Port House Into Visiting Dignitaries House: Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

KPT to convert Port House into visiting dignitaries house: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan austerity drive, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is converting the palatial Port House, from colonial times, into a rest house for visiting dignitaries, greatly reducing the recurring maintenance cost.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said in a statement that the new era in KPT has started. According to notification issued by KPT, "In compliance of government austerity drive, the Chairman KPT has decided to convert the KPT Port House into visiting dignitaries house with immediate effect." P:amr/X:ftp/L:abk/E:abk/I:mic/R:mic\778

