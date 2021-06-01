UrduPoint.com
KPT To Establish MIS Department: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:10 PM

KPT to establish MIS department: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that after Port Qasim Authority (PQA), a new Management Information System (MIS) would be established at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The ministry was determined to ensure transparency in all its organizations using technology and all the organizations under Maritime Affairs would be digitalized, he said in a series of tweets.

The minister said new staff for the department would be inducted strictly onmerit, adding that all those eligible must apply.

More Stories From Pakistan

