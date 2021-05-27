KPT to promote environmental awareness about marine aquatic matters

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would promote environmental awareness about marine aquatic matters among the general public in particular the port users, visitors and inhabitants of localities in the harbour area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would promote environmental awareness about marine aquatic matters among the general public in particular the port users, visitors and inhabitants of localities in the harbour area. This was stated by Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich in a meeting with delegation of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) headed by its President Nadeem Khalid.

They discussed issues related to marine aquatic matters.

Chairman KPT assured of support in maintaining marine habitats and environment. General Manager KPT Operations was also present on the occasion.

According to KPT, the Harbour, which was spreaded over an area of around 62 sq. kms received diversified pollutants from land based as well as marine based sources.

KPT is working with a vision to achieve absolutely clean and healthy harbour environment through adoption of Environment friendly practices.

Besides operational activities the department promotes environmental awareness among the general public in particular the port users, visitors and inhabitants of localities in the harbour area.

The staff members of KPT was also visiting these areas from time to time for the purpose.

According to WWF, Pakistan has a 1,050 km long coastline, shared by two provinces, Sindh and Balochistan, stretching from the Rann of Kutch in the east to Jiwani in the west.

Globally with as many as 100 million species, marine biodiversity far exceeds that on land. It faces various threats from habitat destruction to illegal catch of juveniles of commercially important fish species, in particular for migratory species (such as tuna and tuna like species).