KPT To Retrieve Encroached Lands: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:28 PM

KPT to retrieve encroached lands: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that the encroached lands of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would be retrieved,as planning was underway to compensate affected people with the provision of alternative residences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that the encroached lands of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would be retrieved,as planning was underway to compensate affected people with the provision of alternative residences.

Addressing the 6th meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs chaired by its Chairman MNA Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, the minister said that illegal truck stands established at some of the KPT lands would also be moved in collaboration with the Government of Sindh.

Syed Ali Zaidi apprised the meeting that some investors had expressed interest to invest in the Special Economic Zone planned to be established by the KPT.

The minister also briefed the Standing Committee on making Karachi clean under the programme "Let us Clean Karachi" and in this regard heaps of garbage had been cleaned and drainages all over the city had been opened with the help of the KPT.

Earlier KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar briefed the committee that the KPT was planning to set up a Special Economic Zone, LNG Complex at PDWP, and also an environment-friendly multi-purpose bulk cargo terminal at East Wharf.

He further said KPT freight corridor from PDWP to Bin Qasim area to be dedicated for cargo transport with rail and road provision and a wetland park with sewerage treatment plant.

About the working strength of the KPT, he said that out of total strength of 4,727, 355 officers and 4,372 other employees, were presently working in the KPT.

The chairman also briefed the meeting about the port's geography, channel length, channel depth, dry cargo berths, ship movements, float cart, functioning of Port Security Force and about the facilities being provided at the port.

The Standing committee expressed concerns over allotment of plots and asked the KPT to initiate action against encroachments over its lands.

Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar said that the KPT had earned profit of Rs. 3 billion last year.

The Standing Committee recommended that the Dollar facility account should be given to the KPT for the procurement of shipping vessels and tugs.

Standing Committee Chairman Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, on the occasion,formed a sub-committee for the KPT issues, including land disputes,encroachments and other matters.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Abdul Qadir Patel, Faheem Khan, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Nuzhat Pathan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Usama Qadri, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Kamal Uddin, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Saif Ur Rehman, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Director General Ports and Shipping and senior officers of the KPT.

