KPT waives off fees of all unprivileged students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has taken an initiative to waive off the fees of all underprivileged / deserving students, belonging to the local community of Keamari and Manora, enrolled in KPT Schools.

The decision was taken in line with the Government's objective of a literate and educated Pakistan, said a notification.

According to notification, Chairman KPT accorded sanction for exemption of fee on account of 65 deserving children /students who belong to local vicinity of Manora and Keamari and cannot afford monthly fee of KPT schools.