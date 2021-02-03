KPT welcomes new GM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust on Wednesday arranged a reception in honour of Rear Admiral (ME) Adnan Khaliq, HI(M), S. Bt, on joining as General Manager.

Chairman Karachi Port Trust Nadir Mumtaz Warraich, all managerial and heads of departments welcomed the new officer, said a KPT statement.

The new officer expressed his gratitude and committed to work dedicatedly for the promotion of the organization as well as well being of staff.