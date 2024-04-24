KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) An eight-member representative delegation of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association from the National Commission for Human Development Project on Wednesday called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Governor House to discuss matters pertaining to their salaries.

The delegation included the President of the association Dr Saeed Gul, Vice President Ghulam Rasool, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Shoaib and other officials. The delegation informed the governor about the problems and difficulties being faced by the teachers working under the project and added that they had been performing duties under this program for the past 20 years.

The delegation said that the project was handed over to the Elementary education Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was paying them salaries below the minimum wage as fixed by the government.

They demanded of the governor that the issue of their salaries should also be resolved and their jobs should be made permanent.

The governor assured them of his full cooperation and said that the matter of their salaries would be taken up with the provincial government.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation led by former provincial minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf also met the governor separately and discussed various issues.