Open Menu

KPTA Delegation Meets With Governor, Seeks Resolution For Salary Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues

An eight-member representative delegation of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association from the National Commission for Human Development Project on Wednesday called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Governor House to discuss matters pertaining to their salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) An eight-member representative delegation of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association from the National Commission for Human Development Project on Wednesday called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Governor House to discuss matters pertaining to their salaries.

The delegation included the President of the association Dr Saeed Gul, Vice President Ghulam Rasool, General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Shoaib and other officials. The delegation informed the governor about the problems and difficulties being faced by the teachers working under the project and added that they had been performing duties under this program for the past 20 years.

The delegation said that the project was handed over to the Elementary education Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was paying them salaries below the minimum wage as fixed by the government.

They demanded of the governor that the issue of their salaries should also be resolved and their jobs should be made permanent.

The governor assured them of his full cooperation and said that the matter of their salaries would be taken up with the provincial government.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation led by former provincial minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf also met the governor separately and discussed various issues.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting

PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting

24 seconds ago
 Task Force on cards for operation against illegal ..

Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA

26 seconds ago
 Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for ..

Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for beautification of city: Mayor ..

27 seconds ago
 Emergent measures under way to control effects of ..

Emergent measures under way to control effects of climate change: governor

29 seconds ago
 Muhammad Suhail appointed member search committee

Muhammad Suhail appointed member search committee

31 seconds ago
 KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at ..

KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College

6 minutes ago
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urg ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ..

4 minutes ago
 KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC

KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC

4 minutes ago
 Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam abo ..

Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam about recent rains, landslide imp ..

4 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers ..

Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers open for business

4 minutes ago
 DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin ..

DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan