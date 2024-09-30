KPTBB Holds 3-day Capacity Building Workshop For Subject Specialists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A 3-day capacity building workshop was conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book board (KP TBB) in collaboration with Directorate of Curriculum & Teacher education (DCTE) on Curriculum and Textbook Review Standards for the Subject Specialists of DCTE and Textbook Board here on Monday.
Renowned resource persons were invited in the workshop to deliver lectures on the subject including Dr Shafqat Janjua from National Curriculum Council Islamabad while Dr.
Shafqat, Dr. Rafia Naz and Dr. Saima Jadoon from DCTE and Mr. Hafiz Dr. Muhammad Zubair from a government school.
Chairman TBB Syed Muhammad Farrul Saqalain was the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony and at the end of successful workshop certificates and shields were given to the participants. Jaffer Abbasi, Director DCTE was guest of honor of the event.
Members from KP TBB Abdul Wali Khan and Sumaira Taj, while Dr. Zohra Begum from DCTE were the focal persons for the workshop.
APP/vak
