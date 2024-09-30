Open Menu

KPTBB Holds 3-day Capacity Building Workshop For Subject Specialists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KPTBB holds 3-day capacity building workshop for subject specialists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A 3-day capacity building workshop was conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book board (KP TBB) in collaboration with Directorate of Curriculum & Teacher education (DCTE) on Curriculum and Textbook Review Standards for the Subject Specialists of DCTE and Textbook Board here on Monday.

Renowned resource persons were invited in the workshop to deliver lectures on the subject including Dr Shafqat Janjua from National Curriculum Council Islamabad while Dr.

Shafqat, Dr. Rafia Naz and Dr. Saima Jadoon from DCTE and Mr. Hafiz Dr. Muhammad Zubair from a government school.

Chairman TBB Syed Muhammad Farrul Saqalain was the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony and at the end of successful workshop certificates and shields were given to the participants. Jaffer Abbasi, Director DCTE was guest of honor of the event.

Members from KP TBB Abdul Wali Khan and Sumaira Taj, while Dr. Zohra Begum from DCTE were the focal persons for the workshop.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Event From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

4 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

4 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

4 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

4 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

4 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

4 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

4 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

5 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

5 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan