KPTGC establishment, a landmark decision of KP Government: Chief Minister aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a landmark decision of setting up of government owned first ever "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPTGC) to redress the issues being faced in poor energy distribution system.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy Himayat ullah Khan Friday said the KP Cabinet in its last meeting gave approval of the project with a view to improve the distribution system in more efficient manner.

Paying tribute to Secretary Power KP Zubair Khan, he said the secretary and his team members including Engr. Naeem Khan, the CEO PEDO and Project Director Engr. Amin Khalil made hectic efforts for the establishment of provincial owned first ever transmission and grid company.

In a meeting statement the Advisor said that after setting up of the company the province would be able to distribute its produced electricity either to national grid or industrial sector.

He further stated that KP has rich energy resources wherein 30,000 MW cheap hydropower energy can be produced.

At present, KP is producing 162 MW hydropower energy from its own resources and adding into national grid that is earning billions of rupees annually to the province.

In coming two years, he said 214 MW electricity would be added further after completion of 5 more hydropower projects.

Himayat said the landmark decision of KP government regarding establishment of KPTGC would strengthen economic position of the province besides improving source of transmitting the power to industrial sector.