KPT&GC to soon transmit cheap electricity from PEDO projects: Secretary Energy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan on Friday said that the energy sector in the province is of great importance and with the investment of private sector and utilizing natural energy resources it could further stabilize the economy.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), which was established for the first time in the history of the province to run the electricity transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a better way, will soon make a new history by transmitting the cheap electricity generated from the completed projects of PEDO through its system.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with the delegation of industrial company AHI Corporation led by Hasan Zahiddin. Special Secretary E&P Department Irfan Ullah Wazir, Additional Secretary Admin Shah Fahad, Additional Secretary Power Abdul Haseeb, Chief Executive KPT&GC Muhammad Ayub, Advisor Power Tala Muhammad, Senior Planning Officer Eng. Luqman Hakeem and Director PEDO Engr. Abid Khan.

Meanwhile, Advisor Power Tila Muhammad briefed that KP Transmission and Grid Company will start 3 mega projects to improve the electricity transmission system in the province and in this regard, 40 km long transmission line will be laid from Kalam to Madyan this year that will cost 8 billion rupees and will be completed in a period of 18 months.

Similarly, Tila informed that in the second phase, an 80-kilometer-long transmission line will be laid from Madyan to Chakdra, which is estimated to cost 16 to 18 billion rupees with a completion period of 48 months.

He added that in the third phase, including the current 171 MW completed projects and another 100 MW ongoing projects, a modern system of transmission of 3500 megawatts of cheap electricity will be launched through a single loop.

Lastly, Secretary Power Nisar Ahmad Khan welcomed the interest of investment of private capital in the projects of KP Transmission and Grid Company and called it a positive step towards the development and prosperity of this province.

